Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCW. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,486.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,486.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $1,758,034.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,335,813.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,233,685 shares of company stock valued at $10,612,959 in the last three months. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $46,000.

MCW opened at $6.89 on Monday. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $236.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

