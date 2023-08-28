Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,750 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.9% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after acquiring an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,579,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $147.50 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $428.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.67 and a 200 day moving average of $141.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

