Morgan Stanley Boosts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $15.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Affirm from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Get Affirm alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Affirm

Affirm Trading Up 28.8 %

AFRM stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91. Affirm has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.12.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 62.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.97%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 10.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.