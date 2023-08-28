Morgan Stanley Raises Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Price Target to $6.50

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of SHCO opened at $6.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.09. Soho House & Co Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $7.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.18 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1,654.69% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 11,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $63,558.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,963.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,191 shares of company stock worth $611,965. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

