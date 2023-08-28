Morgan Stanley Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $260.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.71.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.97 on Friday. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.34 and a 200 day moving average of $205.75. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

