M&T Bank Corp Has $3.92 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,080,000 after acquiring an additional 334,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after acquiring an additional 260,926 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 873,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,183,000 after acquiring an additional 208,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.00.

IDXX stock opened at $492.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $564.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

