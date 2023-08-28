Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) & Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) and Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Mullen Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Schneider National pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Mullen Group pays out 120.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Schneider National pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Schneider National has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mullen Group and Schneider National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Schneider National 0 3 9 0 2.75

Profitability

Mullen Group presently has a consensus target price of $17.36, indicating a potential upside of 61.01%. Schneider National has a consensus target price of $33.08, indicating a potential upside of 13.94%. Given Mullen Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mullen Group is more favorable than Schneider National.

This table compares Mullen Group and Schneider National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A Schneider National 6.84% 14.64% 9.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Mullen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Schneider National shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Schneider National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mullen Group and Schneider National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A $1.00 10.83 Schneider National $6.60 billion 0.78 $457.80 million $2.30 12.62

Schneider National has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Group. Mullen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schneider National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Schneider National beats Mullen Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Group



Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services. The Specialized & Industrial Services segment provides production services, well servicing, production fluid transportation, transportation of fluids for disposal, frac support, hydrovac excavation, and industrial cleaning and turnaround services; and specialized services comprising dredging and dewatering services, large diameter pipe stockpiling and stringing services, water management, environmental services, civil construction, municipal development and emergency services, hydrostatic testing services to the pipeline industry and midstream sector, and transporting of oversize and overweight shipments, as well as deals in original equipment manufacturer parts and services. This segment also offers drilling and drilling related services, consisting of transportation, handling, and storage of oilfield fluids, tubulars, and drilling mud; drilling rig relocation; general oilfield hauling; well disposal facility; core drilling; setting surface casing; and conductor pipe setting services. The U.S. & International Logistics segment provides logistics services through professional representatives and station agents. This segment also owns SilverExpress, a proprietary integrated transportation management platform. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Okotoks, Canada.

About Schneider National



Schneider National, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations. The Intermodal segment provides door-to-door container on flat car services through a combination of rail and dray transportation using company-owned containers, chassis, and trucks. The Logistics segment offers asset-light freight brokerage, supply chain, warehousing, and import/export services to manage and move its customers' freight. It also leases equipment, such as trucks to owner-operators; and provides insurance for the company drivers and owner-operators. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

