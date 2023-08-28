Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Short Interest Update

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the July 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 0.4 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.38. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,942,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

