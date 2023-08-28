Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) CEO Sells $10,013,202.79 in Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total value of $10,013,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,729 shares in the company, valued at $53,758,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

R Andrew Clyde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of Murphy USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $319.65 on Monday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.65 and a 1 year high of $323.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.42 and its 200-day moving average is $282.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,338,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,142,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Murphy USA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth $3,519,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

