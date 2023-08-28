Nano (XNO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.11 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $77.56 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,943.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00248573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.04 or 0.00736312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.86 or 0.00562175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00060758 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00116606 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

