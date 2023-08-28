Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ: NSSC):
- 8/21/2023 – Napco Security Technologies was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.
- 8/21/2023 – Napco Security Technologies was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 8/21/2023 – Napco Security Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.
- 8/21/2023 – Napco Security Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2023 – Napco Security Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Napco Security Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2023 – Napco Security Technologies is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 42,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $833.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
