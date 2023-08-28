Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ: NSSC):

8/21/2023 – Napco Security Technologies was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

8/21/2023 – Napco Security Technologies was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/21/2023 – Napco Security Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

8/21/2023 – Napco Security Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Napco Security Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Napco Security Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Napco Security Technologies is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 42,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $833.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,191,000 after acquiring an additional 76,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after purchasing an additional 136,140 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after buying an additional 638,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after buying an additional 208,282 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

