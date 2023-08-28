Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $856.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.10. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $41.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSSC. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

