Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NSSC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 116,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $41.25.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 925,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 837,472 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 516,575 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSSC. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NSSC

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.