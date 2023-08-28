Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th.
NSSC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 116,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $41.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSSC. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
