National Bankshares Trims Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Target Price to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FVI

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 1.5 %

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$4.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$2.82 and a 1-year high of C$5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.64.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$212.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$215.16 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.2682927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.