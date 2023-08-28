Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 3,245 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $73,608,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,642,000 after acquiring an additional 463,390 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 558,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after acquiring an additional 419,877 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FANG opened at $149.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.28.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock worth $6,938,458. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

