Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 5,515 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $125.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $1,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,126,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $1,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,126,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,440,014 shares of company stock valued at $319,750,184 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

