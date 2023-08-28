Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 7,725 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 25,465.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,398,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,390,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,251,000 after buying an additional 645,598 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $94.80 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $122.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.58.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

