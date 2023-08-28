Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,026 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $12,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

NYSE CHD opened at $93.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 27,181 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,610,191.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,997.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,467 shares of company stock worth $12,037,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

