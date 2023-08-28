Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,026 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,467 shares of company stock worth $12,037,074. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $93.30 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day moving average is $92.19.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.