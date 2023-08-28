Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 25,025 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after buying an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,199 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,808,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,736,000 after purchasing an additional 451,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ST opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

