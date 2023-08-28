Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 876,141 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 89,587 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

