Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.12% of Tapestry worth $12,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 196.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

