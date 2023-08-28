Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $11.29 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,724 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 101,631 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $119.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.81. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $633,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,133,303.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $244,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,516.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $633,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,133,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,304 shares of company stock worth $2,719,568 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.