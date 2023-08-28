Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.24 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584,064 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of O opened at $56.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

View Our Latest Report on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.