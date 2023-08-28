Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.27 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.16% of Americold Realty Trust worth $12,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 40,937 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 60.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 65,314 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of COLD opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.