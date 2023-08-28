Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.33 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,771 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Graco worth $12,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Graco by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $77.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $76.65. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

