Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.84 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,850 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $12,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after acquiring an additional 48,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,294,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,205 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $158.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $202.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

