Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $13.04 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 391.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 90.1% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,863,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,829,000 after buying an additional 883,121 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $165.40 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.97.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

