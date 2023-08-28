Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $13.58 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,643 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,260 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $13,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $160,720,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 37.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $83,922,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $38,949,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $115.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.33 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $116.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Splunk

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.