Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTWO opened at $141.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.44. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

