Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,821 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Woodside Energy Group worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $735,000. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

WDS stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

