Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.89.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

General Mills stock opened at $68.37 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

