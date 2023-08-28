Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 378,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,336 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:USB opened at $35.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

