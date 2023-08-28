Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Tyler Technologies worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TYL opened at $378.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $426.83.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total value of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,623.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.