Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Five Below worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,524,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 36.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth $1,068,000.

Five Below Stock Up 1.5 %

FIVE stock opened at $177.70 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.55 and a 52-week high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.36.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

