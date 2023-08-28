Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 20,788 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,788 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 168.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,947 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:DFS opened at $88.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.36.
Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.40%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.
Discover Financial Services Profile
Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.
