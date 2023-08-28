Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 27,064 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,064 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $110.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.84. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

