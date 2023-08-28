Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 32,797 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,797 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $65.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.61. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $63.30 and a 1 year high of $92.97.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

