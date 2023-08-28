Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 48,363 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,363 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after acquiring an additional 35,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $50.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.34). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $95.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.26 per share, with a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,730.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.26 per share, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at $517,730.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.16 per share, with a total value of $49,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,270.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Further Reading

