Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 4,874 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,888 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $161.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.77 and a 200-day moving average of $174.57. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

