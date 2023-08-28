Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 6,251 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $13,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $312,964,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after buying an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.1 %

FTNT opened at $58.81 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.67. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

Get Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.