Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,349 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,227 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41,273.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,190,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,989,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 764,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,191 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.14.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.0 %

Globe Life stock opened at $111.46 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.23 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

