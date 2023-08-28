Needham & Company LLC Increases Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $20.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $610,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 280,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,062,421 shares in the company, valued at $58,092,620.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $610,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 280,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,816,331 shares of company stock valued at $47,051,067 over the last ninety days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 2,305.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,083,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after buying an additional 1,996,601 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 52.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 475,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 164,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $479,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.