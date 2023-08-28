Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NBW)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0254 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NBW opened at $10.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Get Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 235,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 50,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 17.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.