Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 15th

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 59,722 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.