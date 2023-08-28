NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 299,383 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $97,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NEE stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.46. The stock had a trading volume of 587,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,061,323. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

