NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Short Interest Update

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NI by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of NI by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 423,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NI by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NI stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. NI has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

