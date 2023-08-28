NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives $50.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on NNGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. NN Group has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.7848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

