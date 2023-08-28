Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 111.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,576 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.10% of Northrop Grumman worth $71,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $430.36. 51,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,604. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $421.73 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.08. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.