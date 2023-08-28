NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives C$9.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.17.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Cormark cut NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$6.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$6.06 and a 52-week high of C$13.07.

(Get Free Report

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.